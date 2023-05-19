FBI Whistleblower: ‘This Government Will Crush You and Your Family if You Try to Expose the Truth’

FBI Whistleblower Garret O’Boyle told the House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that “this government will crush” not only those who “expose the truth about things that they are doing that are wrong” but their families as well.

O’Boyle, one of four witnesses who testified Thursday, noted he had devoted his life to the service of the United States. Before joining the FBI and working his way up to being a special agent, he served in the United States military with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. After returning stateside, O’Boyle served as a police officer in Wisconsin while he attained his criminology and law degrees from Marquette University, as Committee chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) pointed out.

He “was suspended without pay after he raised concerns with his chain of command and then made disclosures to Congress,” as the Hill reported. O’Boyle testified that he was suspended only after the FBI “allowed [him] to accept orders to a new position halfway across the country.”

As he said:

In weaponized fashion, the FBI allowed me to accept orders to a new position halfway across the country. They allowed us to sell my family’s home. They ordered me to report to the new unit when our youngest daughter was only two weeks old. Then, on my first day on the new assignment, they suspended me; rendering my family homeless and refused to release our household goods, including our clothes, for weeks. All I wanted to do was serve my country by stopping bad guys and protecting the innocent. To my chagrin, bad guys have begun running parts of the government making it difficult to continue to serve this nation and protect the innocent.

Watch: FBI Whistleblower Chokes Up Detailing How FBI Took His Family’s Clothes, Forced Him to Ask Family for Help

House Committee on the Judiciary

Late in the hearing, Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) asked, “If one of your really good friends, former colleagues, came to you and said, ‘I have this thing that is being covered up, and I think the American people need to know about it,’ What advice would you give them?”

“I’d tell them first to pray about it, long and hard. And I would tell them I could take it to Congress for them, or I could put them in touch with Congress, but I would advise them not to do it,” he said.

Armstong followed up, “How do you think that solves being able to shine light on corruption, weaponization, any kind of misconduct that exists with the American people?”

“It doesn’t solve it, but the FBI will crush you,” he emphasized. “This government will crush you and your family if you try to expose the truth about things that they are doing that are wrong. We are all examples of that.”

Watch the full hearing below:

Watch — Whistleblower Says FBI Tried to Get Him to Serve a Subpoena Without Proper Predicate

House Committee on the Judiciary