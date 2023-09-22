Biden Names Obama Crony Penny Pritzker to Lead Ukraine’s Economic Recovery

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced Thursday that President Joe Biden would name Penny Pritzker, a billionaire heiress and former commerce secretary, to manage Ukraine’s economic recovery from the ongoing war.

Sullivan, a major proponent of the “Russia collusion” hoax against President Donald Trump, told reporters that Biden, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky at the White House for the sixth time on Thursday, would “introduce a special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery, Penny Pritzker, who will focus on engaging the private sector, partner countries, and Ukrainian counterparts to generate international investment in Ukraine and work with Ukraine to make the reforms necessary to improve Ukraine’s business climate.”

Pritzker, a close Chicago associate of former President Barack Obama and heiress to the Hyatt hotel fortune, was passed up for a cabinet post after the 2008 election due to her involvement in a subprime mortgage collapse at Superior Bank, which failed in 2001. That was considered a political liability in an administration that promised voters it would fix the mess on Wall Street that had led to a massive recession and ushered Obama into office.

Four years later, when memories of the Wall Street financial collapse had faded somewhat, Pritzker was nominated to be Secretary of Commerce.

In that role, her signature achievement was giving away American control of Internet domain names. Pritzker was also actively involved in Ukraine, where her family is originally from.

It was under her department that the infamous billion-dollar loan guarantees were announced — the money that then-Vice President Biden threatened to withdraw unless Ukraine fired a prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden’s company, Burisma.

To date, Pritzker has not been asked, at least in public, what she knew about Biden’s conflict of interest in Ukraine.

