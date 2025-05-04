Ukraine released a combat video that purports to show one of its drone boats shooting down a Russian Su-30 fighter jet in the Black Sea, a world’s first for that kind of weapon.

The Sun posted the footage, adding a dramatic musical score:

Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported in a statement Saturday: “This is the first time in the world that a combat aircraft has been destroyed by a marine drone,” adding it “burst into flames in the air and eventually fell into the sea.”

Later on Sunday, Ukraine officials revised their report, saying the drone destroyed not just one, but two Russian jets.

The attack reportedly took place on Friday near the port of Novorossiysk, a port city for Russia. Ukraine claims the port contains remnants of its enemy’s Black Sea fleet.

Neither CNN or Newsweek, however, could independently confirm Ukraine’s claims.

Deadly drones have been used by both sides in the conflict. As Breitbart News reported last week, A Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, wounded 47 people.

Russia’s defense ministry, meanwhile, has not commented on the fighter jet incident, although the claim was backed up by a Russian military blogger named “Fighterbomber.”

According to the CNN report, “The Ukrainians brought more than three dozen sea-drones … to the Novorossiysk area … After [our] jet was hit, the crew ended up in the water, surrounded by enemy sea-drones,” Fighterbomber said on Telegram Saturday.

The seaborne Magura V5 missile drone, created by Ukraine’s engineers and military, also destroyed two Russian helicopters in December, Ukraine officials have said.

They are also credited with sinking several enemy war ships during the war and rendering Russia’s Black Sea fleet ineffective.

Pilots interviewed last year by CNN said the drones are difficult to detect in the open water, which makes them an elusive target. The drones also can be programed for long voyages.

Pilots control the drone boats from safe, remote locations through a connection provided by Elon Musk’s Starlink.