American Chemistry CEO Chris Jahn spoke at a Breitbart News policy event, outlining China’s lead in global chemistry and plastics production and pointing to regulatory and trade policies he sees as key to future U.S. investment.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow opened the conversation by asking, “Who’s the biggest chemical producer in the world right now?”

Jahn responded: “The biggest producer of chemistry and plastics in the world is China, and they’re about four times our size, and that lead is growing.” He referenced “a lot of reasons for that,” while emphasizing what he viewed as “the over regulatory overreach of the previous administration” as “a primary driver of that.”

In contrast, Jahn credited the current administration with “taking that issue on,” and expressed appreciation for the renewed focus on trade. “We appreciate President Trump… trying to tackle the issue of unfair trade practices again,” he said, adding, “We appreciate the opportunity to engage with them to try to turn those things around.”

Jahn highlighted significant recent growth in the U.S. chemical industry, noting that “Our industry has invested about $200 billion here in the United States over the past decade or so.” He stated companies “would like to continue to do that going forward,” but stressed the need for supportive policy. “We need to have better, smarter regulations — not saying we shouldn’t be regulated — smarter regulations and sound trade policy to encourage that investment.”