Cuban Coast Guard Opens Fire on U.S.-Registered Speedboat, Four Killed

The Cuban Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday that a Cuban Coast Guard vessel fired on a U.S.-registered speedboat, killing four men aboard and wounding six other passengers.

According to the Cuban Interior Ministry statement, the speedboat passengers began shooting at the Cuban Coast Guard vessel when it approached them, wounding its commander. The fatalities occurred when the Cuban ship returned fire.

The Interior Ministry provided the Florida registration number of the speedboat, and said it was detected about one nautical mile northeast of the El Pino channel, near the island of Cayo Falcones.

“As a consequence of the confrontation, as of the time of this report, four aggressors on the foreign vessel were killed and six injured,” the ministry said, claiming that the injured persons were evacuated to receive medical care.

“In the face of current challenges, Cuba reaffirms its determination to protect its territorial waters, based on the principle that national defense is a fundamental pillar of the Cuban State in safeguarding its sovereignty and ensuring stability in the region,” the ministry added, alluding to current tensions between the United States and Cuba.

“Investigations by the competent authorities continue in order to fully clarify the events,” the statement concluded.