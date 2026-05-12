Watch Live: Pete Hegseth, Dan Caine Testify Before Senate

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Cain testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, May 12.

Hegseth and Caine are there to discuss the proposed budget for the Department of War but will undoubtedly face questions over the conflict in Iran.

President Donald Trump on Monday called Iran’s latest proposal in negotiations “garbage” and “totally unacceptable” while warning the existing ceasefire was on “life support.”