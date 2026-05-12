Portland Protesters Swarm Hotel to Protest FBI Director Kash Patel

Protesters in Portland, Oregon, swarmed a hotel over the weekend in protest of FBI Director Kash Patel, who they believed was staying there.

Patel is believed to have traveled to Portland over the weekend to attend the funeral of a friend. While the place of his stay has not been confirmed, protesters targeted The Sentinel Hotel, largely basing this on police activity.

“It wasn’t 100% confirmed but very likely he was at the Sentinel,” a protester told FOX 12, explaining that agitators were there to “protest the weaponization of Trump’s and Patel’s FBI to suppress our freedom of speech and freedom of press,” although no specific examples of such were offered in the report.

Agitators were also said to protest the handling of the Epstein documents. Video shows shouting and police lights outside of the hotel.

The outlet confirmed that a Department of Justice-operated Gulfstream G550 jet traveled from Camp Springs, Maryland to Portland, Oregon, in a trip that went from May 8 to May 10.

This comes as Patel has highlighted the work the Justice Department has done in rescuing children and targeting child predators.

In one of his latest Weekly Internal updates, Patel spoke about Operation Iron Pursuit and Operation Clean Sweep, resulting in over 300 child predator offenders arrested and over 200 child victims identified.

“This week, we announced the outstanding results of Operation Iron Pursuit — your coordinated, month-long effort to identify victims of child exploitation,” Patel said. “Thanks to the work of our teams and partners across all 56 field offices, we identified more than 200 child victims and arrested over 350 offenders, including 192 with federal charges.”

Drugs and firearms were also seized during the operation.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Operation Iron Pursuit “puts every child predator on notice: we are coming for you.”

“The sexual exploitation of minors is an abomination with no place in our society,” he stressed. “We will hunt down these offenders, hold them fully accountable under the law, and deliver justice for victims.”

As for Portland, the protest is nothing new, as the city once served as a Antifa hub of lawlessness, riots, and violence, particularly in 2020.