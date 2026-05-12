Good Guy with Gun Helped Stop Cambridge Shooter

A former Marine “who was legally carrying a gun” helped Massachusetts State Police stop and apprehend a man shooting at cars in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Monday, according to Police1.

Breitbart News reported that the alleged attacker, 46-year-old Tyler Brown, opened fire on cars on Cambridge’s Memorial Drive around 1:30 p.m. CBS News noted that Brown was allegedly shooting at “passing cars” before being shot numerous times by a Massachusetts State Trooper.

On Tuesday, WHAS 11 pointed out that the officer did not act alone. They noted, “A State Trooper and a Marine veteran were nearby, jumping into action and shooting the suspect.”

NBC 10 observed that a witness said the former Marine came to her car at some point during the ordeal and shielded her so she could escape.

The witness said, “A man came, went around his car and pulled open my car door and made like a barricade. He had a gun and he told me to run, and I ran and then I just ran as fast as I could.”

Two individuals suffered life-threatening wounds from Monday’s attack.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.