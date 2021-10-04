Dr. Anthony Fauci over the weekend said it is “too soon to tell” if Americans can gather for Christmas — the same individual who participated in a documentary film, which Donald Trump, Jr. described as a “puff-piece documentary celebrating how much of a ‘hero’ he is.”

Appearing on CBS News’s Face the Nation over the weekend, the White House chief medical adviser said it is currently “too soon to tell” if people can gather for Christmas festivities.

“You know, Margaret, it is just too soon to tell. We have to concentrate on continuing to get those numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we’re going to do at a particular time,” he said, touting further vaccinations and booster shots.

“No Christmas for you and your family, but it’s totally ‘covid safe’ according to Fauci to participate in filming a puff-piece documentary celebrating how much of a ‘hero’ he is,” Trump, Jr. remarked:

No Christmas for you and your family, but it's totally "covid safe" according to Fauci to participate in filming a puff-piece documentary celebrating how much of a "hero" he is. https://t.co/n3LzEEXIor — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 4, 2021

Indeed, Fauci participated in a National Geographic documentary — film crew and all — which describes him as an “unlikely cultural icon” with a “signature blend of scientific acumen, candor, and integrity.”

The official release date is listed as September 10, 2021, and it has been aired in a few cities. It is set to be released on Disney+ October 6:

An unprecedented portrait of one of America’s most vital public servants. FAUCI, a Documentary from @NatGeo, is streaming October 6 only on #DisneyPlus. #FauciDoc pic.twitter.com/M9rOmSl3RQ — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 4, 2021

“Why isn’t Fauci ‘following the science’ and wearing a mask in most of these clips?” Trump, Jr. asked. “Was he trying to murder the film crew?”

“Or is he just a liberal hypocrite hellbent on controlling your life with rules that he himself refuses to live by?” he inquired:

Why isn't Fauci "following the science" and wearing a mask in most of these clips? Was he trying to murder the film crew? Or is he just a liberal hypocrite hellbent on controlling your life with rules that he himself refuses to live by? https://t.co/td1TsOxYZr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 4, 2021

In November 2020 Fauci said his family was “looking forward to a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2021″ due to concerns of the coronavirus. Yet, nearly a year later, even with the mass rollout of vaccines, Fauci warned that the U.S. could be in for a “dark, bad winter.”

“You know, if we don’t get people vaccinated who need to be vaccinated, and we get that conflating with an influenza season, we could have a dark, bad winter,” he said during a September appearance on The Takeout podcast.