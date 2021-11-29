Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 20: America Is Back! (to Panicking About Coronavirus), Guest: Dan Gainor

On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow notes that last week marked the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving, but you might not have been aware of this if you don’t read Breitbart News. President Joe Biden spent his holiday partying in Nantucket at a billionaire’s mansion with four types of dessert on the menu. He also bucked the town’s mask mandate (does he know something we don’t?!) while the world panicked about the new “Omicron” Covid variant. How bad is it? We don’t know yet, but we do know that you’re a racist if you want to ban any travel. Dr. Anthony Fauci – with extreme hubris – declared that he speaks for all of science and attacked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) over… wait for it… January 6th! Then, the Friendly Fascist (aka NIH Director Francis Collins) returned to cable news, and as usual, he lied to your face. Smash-and-grab looting is spreading in lawless Democrat-run cities, and there appears to be no end in sight. Finally, our guest today, Dan Gainor of the Media Research Center, joins Alex for a deep dive into the world of media bias.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

