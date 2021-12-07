Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 26: U.S. to Play Genocide Games While Biden Pushes ‘Boycott’ Hoax, Guest: Mark Meadows on Crazy Last Year of Trump

The U.S. will indeed play in the China Genocide games after all, and the White House is now pushing a hoax that the administration is engaging in a “diplomatic boycott” even though diplomats aren’t even invited to Beijing, as Breitbart News Daily Podcast host Alex Marlow explains. High school basketball players are now wearing masks under their chins. Why? No one knows, but more interestingly, no one seems to care either. Jussie “Juicy” Jussie Smollett claims he’s a victim of a reverse hoax. The disgraced actor is now claiming that the guys he allegedly hired to “attack” him were the actual hoaxsters. In an epic acting of trolling, President Joe Biden is cracking down on art world grifters, despite the fact he’s Hunter Biden’s father. New York City somehow is getting even more authoritarian on vaccines. And a new poll shows Hispanics and Latinos don’t actually like the term “Latinx.” Our guest today is former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who discusses Fauci, riots, media lies, and the tumultuous last year of the Trump administration.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.