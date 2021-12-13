Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 30: Chris Wallace Farewell Party; Bidenflation Worse Than Ever; Guests: Donald Trump, Charlie Hurt

Chris Wallace is out at Fox News, and our Breitbart audience is thrilled. Wallace is leaving for something called CNN+, as if people are clamoring for more CNN. President Joe Biden has blamed the massive tornado that ravaged the center of the country this weekend on… you guessed it: climate change! If only we had given the government more of our dollars via taxation, dozens and dozens of deaths would have been avoided, or so we are told. Speaking of taxation, the U.S. government is collecting taxes at the fastest rate in history; not so coincidentally, economic data has seemingly never been worse. Then, male swimmer Lia Thomas, who has been breaking women’s records in the Ivy League, has his eye on the Olympics. Do you doubt that the IOC will have his back? And President Joey narrowly avoids a massive “Let’s Go Brandon” chant at the Army-Navy game. We have two guests today. The first is former President Donald Trump, who joined our Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday this weekend. We play the full interview. Then, Alex speaks to Washington Times Opinion Editor Charlie Hurt about Hillary Clinton claiming that a Trump 2024 win could spell the end of American democracy and NBC News trying to scare its viewers by falsely claiming there are 30 million Trump supporters ready to take up arms.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

