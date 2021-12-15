Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 32: January 6: The Solution to Bidenflation and COVID; Guest: Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise

The Omicron variant might not be devastating to the West quite yet, but the fear-mongering has returned! Some authorities are recommending you mask up your toddlers, maybe even in your own home. Merry Christmas, everyone! And could facial recognition tech be the next tool to enforce mandates? South Korea is testing it out right now. At least the far-left New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has okayed orgies, just so long as you’re not copulating with more than 24 different partners at once. More Bidenflation numbers are out, and they are even worse than predicted. What does this mean? First of all, the Fed could raise interest rates. Second, it means we’re going to have to talk a lot more about January 6th or whatever else the Democrat Media Complex can use to try to change the subject. Cal Berkeley has a new racial/cultural/economic grievance czar who is getting paid a cool $325,000 per year to hold listening sessions or something; this is a fraud, and you might be paying for it. Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been ordered to return his $5.1 million book advance. And the great minds at ESPN have again revived the Bubba Wallace “very fake noose” hoax. Our guest today is House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) who talks about the debt ceiling and Bidenflation.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

