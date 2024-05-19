Georgia College Student Fatally Shot on Campus, Shooter Arrested

One female Georgia college student is dead after an armed intruder entered the campus and shot her near a bus stop, leaving other students shaken.

The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon at Kennesaw State University, leading to one victim’s death and the arrest of the suspect, WSB-TV reported.

While the school did not release the identity of the victim, university officials confirmed that she was “fatally shot on campus” and that there is currently “no threat to the campus community.”

KSU police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working on the case, the school added.

The deadly attack took place on Campus Loop Road, where students typically wait for the bus.

“All I heard was bop, bop, bop, seven or eight times,” said Robert Bowns, who was studying nearby when the shooting occurred. “Five minutes later, I get a report from the campus that there was an armed intruder on campus.”

The KSU Alert emails and social media posts went out shortly after 4:00 p.m., telling students and faculty to “seek shelter in a secure location until further notice.”

KSU Alert: Kennesaw Campus: Armed Intruder reported at Kennesaw State. Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice. — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) May 18, 2024

“This was really early and still during the time that classes could have been going on,” Bowns noted.

“The terrible thing is, anybody could have been shot there because it’s a bus stop. It’s where we go to sit. It’s where we wait for a bus to pick us,” he added.

Another KSU Alert was put out less than 40 minutes later, reporting that a person was shot but the suspect was “no longer a threat to campus.”

“Avoid the South Campus Housing area due to police activity,” officials added.

KSU Emergency: ALL CLEAR Person was shot on Kennesaw Campus. Suspect is no longer a threat to campus. Avoid the South Campus Housing area due to police activity — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) May 18, 2024

This incident makes for the second instance of a KSU alert being put out for an armed intruder on campus, the outlet noted.

A January shelter-in-place directive came after reports of a person with a gun, which police connected to carjacking suspects running through the campus after committing the crime in DeKalb County.