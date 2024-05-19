Drivers are apparently choosing to drive gas powered vehicles over electric ones amid President Joe Biden’s (D) push for Americans to go green on the road.

A recent report from ISeeCars.com said drivers are using electric vehicles (EVs) 20 percent less than those powered by gas, the outlet reported Friday.

The news comes as Biden wants a national network of 500,000 publicly available EV chargers by 2030 as he charges ahead with his “climate agenda,” Breitbart News reported April 1.

The ISeeCars.com article detailed the issue:

When comparing how people use gasoline, hybrid, and electric vehicles, 3-year-old gas cars are driven 12,813 miles a year while EVs are driven 20 percent less, or 10,256 miles. Plug-in hybrids are driven 12,199 miles, or 4.8 percent less than gasoline cars, while standard hybrids are driven 12,471 miles, or 2.7 percent less than gasoline models. “Range anxiety and charging infrastructure are top-of-mind for EV drivers, and those factors likely limit how far owners will drive them,” said Karl Brauer, iSeeCars Executive Analyst. “Hybrids and plug-in hybrids, where all-electric battery range is limited but range anxiety isn’t a factor, are driven only slightly less than gasoline cars, as reflected in their similar yearly mileage.”

It is also important to note that Mercedes-Benz is holding off on its commitment to make a full transition to EVs by 2030 as sales appear weak, according to Breitbart News.

“The luxury automaker is not the only one abandoning an electric-only agenda,” the outlet said.

“In January, Ford Motor Company followed through on plans to scale back production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck — cutting it in almost half — over a lack of demand among American consumers,” the report added.

According to the ISeeCars.com article, Teslas are apparently the favorite among all other EVs.

The article also said, “The average electric car costs $5,108 for every 1,000 miles per year it’s driven compared to $3,056 for a hybrid car, $3,123 for a gasoline car, and $4,351 for a plug-in hybrid.”

A poll from January found that an overwhelming majority of Americans said they are unlikely to consider buying an EV as many people who have such vehicles have been stranded at home and on the side of the road amid severe winter weather, per Breitbart News.

The outlet noted, “A Consumer Reports survey conducted late last year found that EVs have almost 80 percent more problems than gas-powered cars using traditional combustion engines.”