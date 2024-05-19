VIDEO: Chicagoan Waited Four Hours for Police After Home Break-In

A Chicago homeowner called 911 when would-be robbers broke into her residence. However, she had to wait four hours for officers to arrive at the scene in Wicker Park.

The woman, who is identified as Michelle, told NBC Chicago she recently left her door open at approximately 12:30 p.m. to let her dog outside when the incident happened, the outlet reported Wednesday.

The moment she discovered that a pair of masked men had entered her home, the woman said she screamed and told them she was calling police officers for help. That was when they fled the scene.

After calling 911, Michelle claimed officials told her help was on the way and advised her to wait outside. However, she reportedly waited for a long time and called 911 repeatedly before someone connected her with a supervisor.

She recalled, “A gentleman got on and said sorry to say we have no units to send you…then there was an awkward pause. He also recommended I call my alderman and I said why — and he said encourage him to hire more police. The dispatcher also asked me if I would consider defending myself … if I had a weapon or considered getting one.”

Michelle told NBC Chicago it took over four hours for police officers to arrive at the scene, and when they did get there they were caring and apologetic about taking so long to get to her.

There has been and “exodus” of police officers in recent years, WGN News reported in September, adding it had highlighted many stories about delayed or no police response to calls in Chicago:

At the time, the outlet said the city had 1,600 fewer police officers than before the Chinese coronavirus pandemic swept the nation and the world.

In 2021, a Chicago 911 dispatcher identified as Keith Thornton spoke out about police staffing in the 16th District.

“When I’m getting text messages from officers telling me that they’re scared and afraid for their safety because they’re working by themselves and the beat next to them would normally back them up, they’re not even there because the cars are down. That’s a problem,” said Thornton.

“It’s a safety concern,” he added:

Per the recent NBC Chicago article, Chicago Police said, “The delay in getting officers to Michelle’s home may have been related to the priority list for routine dispatch calls for 911,” the outlet noted, adding that if no one’s life is being immediately threatened, officials may consider the case lower priority.

Michelle is waiting to meet with her alderman about the issue. The suspects in the case are reportedly still on the run.

It is important to note that at least 21 individuals were shot and three of them died over the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago, Breitbart News reported May 13.