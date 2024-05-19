Dem Rep. Crockett: Marjorie Taylor Greene Used Racist Trope ‘for the MAGA Crowd’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) used a racist trope at the House Oversight Hearing Committee earlier this week to impress the “MAGA crowd.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “You have since called her racist. I want to understand your perspective of this. Do you think her going after your eyelashes that in itself is racist?”

Crockett said, “I think her specifically doing it to me, yes, that was the intent as has been stated women wear makeup, we were lashes, we were all types of things to beautify ourselves. but MAGA has historically been on social media doing the things where they’re saying, ‘Oh, she’s black with lashes and nails and hair, and so she’s ghetto.’ And so, to me, this was her buying into that rhetoric and trying to amplify this for the MAGA crowd. And so, yeah, I absolutely think that she only did it to be racist towards me.”

Tapper said, “Because it was towards you or because it was eyelashes, so in that sense, it’s kind of like, in your view, buying into a racist trope?”

Crockett said, “It is buying into a racist trope, but the reality is that women of all colors were lashes.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN