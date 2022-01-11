Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 48: On the Hill with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy

We have a special offering on today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast: a long-form interview with House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) who recently sat down with Breitbart’s Washington Bureau Chief and host of Breitbart News Saturday Matthew Boyle. This is part of Breitbart News’s “On the Hill” video series, and you can hear the full audio on today’s podcast. Topics of discussion include China, investigating the Biden administration, a potential amnesty, the possibility of stripping radical Democrats from their committees, and much more. Enjoy!

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

