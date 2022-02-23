Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 79: Mike Pompeo on Putin, Xi, Trudeau, and Big Joey

Host Alex Marlow breaks down President Big Joey’s semi-weak sanctions on Russia as well as other breaking developments at the Ukraine/Russia Border, which is apparently our most important border now. A major trucker convoy is coming to the U.S. and heading east, finally. Alex has all the details. And the Biden administration is getting laser focused on…wait for it…how we use too many derogatory terms for geographic features. Not a joke, as Big Joey would say. We have two excellent guests today. First, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses the Genocide Games, the importance of the American heartland, the authoritarianism of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and, of course, what the Biden administration has gotten wrong about Vladimir Putin and Ukraine. Then, Emily Jashinsky from The Federalist and the National Journalism Center discusses how China destroyed the American movie business, how Twitter is even worse than we thought, how our woke celebs have debased themselves yet again, and how the right is asleep at the switch at creating alternatives to the entertainment media. But at least Joe Scarborough is a blonde now. So, we have that. Bonus: Chet Hanks again gets another mention on today’s show!

