Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 83: ‘Walk Toward the Fire’: The Legacy of Andrew Breitbart, Debut Song with Nashville Legend Jeffrey Steele, Plus James O’Keefe

Today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast is one we’ve been anticipating for months. We celebrate the life and legacy of Andrew Breitbart ten years since his sudden passing. Host Alex Marlow was Andrew’s first employee when Andrew began his media empire about 14 years ago. Alex summarizes some of the key ideas and character traits embodied by the Breitbart News founder, who used his signature tactics of jocularity and righteous indignation, as well as a killer news nose and keen eye for talent, to inspire conservative Americans to fight back and have fun while doing it. Alex shares some “war stories” and lessons learned from his boss and mentor. We have two guests today, both of whom discuss what Andrew meant to them. James O’Keefe, guerrilla journalist extraordinaire and founder of Project Veritas, reminisces about breaking the ACORN child prostitution/money laundering investigation with Andrew, who orchestrated it brilliantly, as well as the origins the MSM’s O.G. new media nemesis: Retracto, the Correction Alpaca. Then, Nashville legend Jeffrey Steele debuts a new song, “Walk Toward the Fire,” about Andrew himself. Let’s make sure it’s a hit!

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.