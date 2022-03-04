Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 86: The West Cancels Russia (Not Putin), Guests: Ms. Olympia Erin Stern, Ann Coulter, John Ondrasik

On this Hawaiian Shirt Friday edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast, host Alex Marlow opens with a discussion of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s absurd suggestion that we can’t get the Keystone XL oil pipeline going despite the Russia-Ukraine war because “we are not galloping after permanent solutions to immediate short-term problems.” That’s an absurd statement from an absurd individual, but it also reveals how determined the left is to keep your gas prices soaring while they continue to enrich Russian oligarchs. Equally absurd, however, is the American and Western left escalating their cancel culture tactics to punish Russians… for being Russian. Not only are we supposed to get loaded on Tito’s or Belvedere this weekend and not Jewel of Russia vodka, we also can’t listen to Russkie sopranos or read Russian literature. This isn’t helping in the fight against communism and totalitarianism or against Russian President Vladimir Putin himself; it’s just punishing the Russian people and making westerners seem like imbeciles. Needless to say, China and Xi Jinping must be laughing their asses off. Plus, the media is insisting Ketanji Brown Jackson and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas are similar; they’re not. We give you the latest on the ISIS bride who got paid off after an affair with Rep. Van Taylor (R-TX), and we give you the shocking data on how much more seriously our political elite take the Ukraine/Russian border than the U.S./Mexico border. As we learned in Tuesday’s State of the Union address, Big Joey Biden is truly the champion of the “U-rainian” people.

We have three guests today as we continue our week celebrating the life of Andrew Breitbart. His good friend Ann Coulter talks about hanging out with Andrew and Matt Drudge. Then, singer-songwriter John Ondrasik (Five for Fighting) reflects on his deep friendship with Andrew. And finally, two-time Ms. Olympia Erin Stern makes her maiden voyage on the podcast. She gives the audience some free health and fitness tips and explains why she thinks it’s important to be vocal on social media about your political and philosophical world view. We wholeheartedly agree!

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.