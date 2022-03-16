Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 94: Sen. Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance Talk Ukraine, Zelensky, No-Fly Zone, Venezuela, and U.S. Energy Crisis

Filling in for host Alex Marlow, Breitbart’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle talks with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) about the situation in Ukraine, the threat from China, and why it’s a no-win situation for Joe Biden to make a deal for Venezuelan oil. Plus, Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance joins the podcast to discuss rising energy prices, the crisis at our southern border, and why the GOP needs to be a party for working class Americans.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.