Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 99: Believe All Women! Even if They’re Men…or Clearly Lying, Guest: Dr. Sebastian Gorka

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with clips of the increasingly cringey Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings. Not only is she seemingly unwilling to defend her own record, but she also actually scolded Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) for asking her about her past decisions. What did she think was going to happen at this hearing? It’s getting more difficult to believe all women when we don’t really know what a “woman” is exactly. Or at least Judge Jackson doesn’t. Still, at least one prominent Republican did some performative and obnoxious virtue-signaling. Plus, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), always the thespian, led a cry-fest over the nomination. Also in the opening, top Hollywood director Adam McKay is busted for hilarious green hypocrisy, Florida continues to make fools out of woke corporations, and more. Our guest today is Dr. Sebastian Gorka who talks about Americans making life easier for Chinese companies to operate, the alarming history of NATO’s demise, the latest mis-info about Ukraine, and why Ketanji Brown Jackson is unworthy of a single Senate Republican vote. Our caller of the day, Kelsey from Iowa, talks about college loan debt forgiveness.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

