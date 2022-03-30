Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 103: Disney’s Radical Agenda Revealed, Guest: Monica Crowley on Bidenflation, Culture Wars, and How the Right Can Fight

We have a content bonanza on the Breitbart News Daily podcast today. A trove of leaked tapes reveal that Disney middle managers are openly planning to sexualize young children and indoctrinate them into the LGBTQIA+/pregnant man emoji cult. It’s sick stuff, but will anyone fight back? Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is, and host Alex Marlow gives you all the details. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) is meeting today to decide if there will be consequences for Academy Award winner Will Smith. Apparently, it will take them longer to investigate the slap heard ’round the world than it takes Congress to confirm a Supreme Court justice, so don’t expect any big news for a while. The only thing that could save Hollywood at this point is to announce that it was all a hoax and a marketing gimmick to promote G.I. Jane 2 starring Jada Pinkett Smith, but they probably can’t pull it off at this point. Next, Alex discusses the latest on the economy, Russia changing course in the war against Ukraine, coronavirus lockdowns in China, and so much more. A quick plug for the live show: Alex broke the details of a major terror attack in Israel, got into the background of Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate, Dr. Oz (R), and got John Nolte’s take on the Will Smith Oscars fiasco. But you’ll have to listen to all of that on the SiriusXM app; and if you want more Breitbart News Daily live, you can tune in at 6:00 a.m. ET (Monday—Friday) on Patriot Channel 125 or go to SiriusXM.com. Our podcast guest today is Monica Crowley, the former assistant secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Treasury under President Trump and host of The Monica Crowley Podcast. Alex gets her thoughts on the news of the day, especially Bidenflation. She breaks down the key details and gives some ideas on what we can do about it.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

