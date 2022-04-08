Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 110: Texas Plans to Mobilize Forces at Border, KBJ Now a Justice, Guests: Sen. Roger Marshall, Breitbart’s Bob Price

Ketanji Brown Jackson has been approved by the Senate to become a Supreme Court Justice. Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, and Susan Collins voted with the Democrats. Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, explains why. Then, things are in motion on the southern border as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is planning to mobilize forces to turn back illegal border crossers. In Kenosha, Wisconsin, citizens have elected a Republican woman to be county executive after years of Democratic Party rule. Our guests today are Breitbart News’ Bob Price who gives us more details on what’s happening in Texas. Then Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) joins Jerome to talk about the border, educating our kids, and sanctions against Russia.

