Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 114: Tackling Illegal Immigration and Crime with GOP Hopefuls Lou Barletta and Mark Ronchetti

Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle, filling in for host Alex Marlow, speaks with two Republican gubernatorial candidates – Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania and Mark Ronchetti of New Mexico – who discuss border security, illegal immigration and the crime wave stemming from the Left’s policies.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.