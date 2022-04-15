Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 115: Good News Good Friday, Guests: Dr. Tom Williams on Easter, Babylon Bee’s Adam Yenser

On this Good Friday edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast, host Alex Marlow reports all the latest news on Elon Musk’s efforts to buy Twitter. Is he serious? Then Alex goes through a long list of good news: Republicans are fighting back against the left throughout the country, and there are more bad poll numbers for Big Joey The Biden and Kamala Harris. Then, he gets into Dr. Oz’s slobbering defense of Jussie “Juicy” Smollett. The two TV stars have a lot in common. We have two guests today. First, Breitbart News Rome Bureau Chief Dr. Tom Williams discusses Good Friday, Easter, Christian genocides, and the state of the Catholic Church. Then, comedian and Babylon Bee writer Adam Yenser joins to talk about the state of comedy, cancel culture, Elon Musk, and the ongoing censorship of the Babylon Bee satire website by the Masters of the Universe.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

