Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 116: Happy Easter! The Pope Thinks You’re Racist; Guest: Emma-Jo Morris on Dr. Oz, the Trans Agenda, The Big Guy

Happy Easter! Host Alex Marlow begins the show by sharing war stories of his Easter Sunday with three small children before segueing to a breakdown of Pope Francis’ schizophrenic Holy Week messaging. Then, while you were enjoying your family, Joe Biden was taking more strides to dismantle our country by ramping up night flights of illegal aliens into your communities. No wonder his polling is at historic lows, including with Hispanic voters. Donald Trump endorsed J.D. Vance in the Republican primary for the Ohio U.S. Senate race, Volodymyr Zelensky is trying a new approach to talk the U.S. into war on his behalf, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is blaming everyone but himself for his city’s shocking crime wave, and much more is discussed in Alex’s opening monologue. Then, Breitbart News’ Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris breaks down the fascinating Pennsylvania Senate race. Then, she discusses her editorial on a growing rift between the “LG” and “TQ+” communities. And finally, Alex and Emma-Jo discuss whether or not “The Big Guy” is hiding some dirty Hunter Biden money from the IRS.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

