Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 119: Taking the Fight to Disney and Woke Left with Florida GOP All-Stars

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a brief discussion of President Trump’s latest attempt to sit down for an interview with an establishment media figure. Former CNN broadcaster and British tabloid veteran Piers Morgan is the latest to frame Trump in a less than positive light. Alex gives the details and explains why none of this is necessary. Then, some woke corporations are getting their comeuppance: Florida has removed some special privileges for Disney, Netflix shares have fallen even more than expected, and the Obamas are leaving Spotify. Plus, maskaholics are fighting back. The Biden Department of Justice will challenge the ruling that federal mandates are less than legal, and new mandatory face diaper rules are popping up throughout the country. The International Monetary Fund gave a dire food supply shortage warning, while Tesla’s Elon Musk lavishes praise on the Chinese Communist Party. Our guests today are Florida State Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota), who is also the Republican State Chairman, and Florida State Rep. Randy Fine (R-Brevard). They both have been at the forefront of advancing an America First conservative agenda in the state, and they break down the ongoing battle with the woke Left, especially Disney, as well as their efforts to remove CRT from textbooks, among other topics. And then, finally, we have our caller of the day.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

