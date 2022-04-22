Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 120: CNN+ RIP LOL, Guest: MMA Legend Tito Ortiz on How to Fight for Our Future

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast by dunking on woke media corporations, starting with CNN+, which was officially moved to the hospice ward of the media mental hospital. We knew it was a bad idea, but it turned out to be one of the worst ideas in the history of modern media. Sad to see it go. Actually, not really. Florida advanced the bill that would remove special privileges for Disney, which is excellent. And MSNBC is encouraging you to hand out masks to strangers and badger them into wearing them. Yes, really. Speaking of masks, they are already coming back in parts of America. Not the parts where you would want to hang out, but parts of America nonetheless. Plus, Barack Obama has literally called for more censorship online and appears to be basing it on his special hatred of Breitbart News and our social media prowess. And Tesla’s Elon Musk actually did something that suggests that maybe, just maybe, he is serious about buying Twitter after all. We remain skeptical, but slightly more open-minded than yesterday. Our guest today is MMA legend and UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz. If you follow professional fighting, you know Tito – a truly larger than life figure and someone who engages with Breitbart News’ content on our popular Instagram page. We love to see it, and he explains why his most important fights these days are not in the octagon, but in the public arena of ideas. Pretty cool. And, of course, we end with our call of the day.

