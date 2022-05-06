Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 130: Special Long-Form Interview with Peter Schweizer on ‘Red-Handed’

For today’s podcast, we are at long last releasing host Alex Marlow’s long-form interview with Breitbart News Senior Contributor, President of the Government Accountability Institute, and multiple #1 New York Times bestselling author Peter Schweizer about his new book Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win. Red Handed is both the book of the year, so far, and the most comprehensive and important documentation of the American elite’s deep ties to Communist China to date. In this long-form interview, Alex and Peter touch on details about the American establishment’s relationships with the Communist Chinese Party that you don’t necessarily see on the front pages of Breitbart.com or hear about on your favorite talk show. They do a deep dive!

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.