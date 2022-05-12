Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 134: America’s ‘Managed Decline’ with Tom Homan and J.D. Vance

Host Alex Marlow has an action-packed opening monologue today. Alex discusses the Senate’s failed effort to pass a radical abortion bill, the latest on Attorney General Merrick Garland’s lawless approach to the harassment of Supreme Court justices, the horrific baby formula crisis that is sweeping the nation, and scary inflation data that exceeded prognosticators’ expectations. Meanwhile, Democrats and Republicans alike are cutting huge checks to Ukraine even though we don’t really know where all that money is going. Bizarre or maybe entirely typical. Alex also touches on the intriguing and mysterious Kathy Barnette candidacy in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race. All that and much more in the opening. We have two terrific guests today. First is Heritage Foundation Fellow Tom Homan, who was acting ICE Director under President Trump during the years the former President was focused on immigration. Tom is heading up a new initiative that is designed to solidify a game plan on illegal immigration that Republicans can implement if they retake the Congressional majority in November. He correctly frames the issue as non-partisan. Then, J.D. Vance returns to the show for the first time since winning his hard-fought GOP Senate primary in Ohio. He gives us his keys to victory, and then he discusses the Democrats’ abortion radicalism, why he thinks America is going through a period of “managed decline,” and what the continued supply chain interruptions say about globalism and specifically our relationship with China.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

