Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 136: Pennsylvania Showdown: Interviews with Kathy Barnette, Dave McCormick

Today’s podcast features two interviews and two interviews only. So, no monologue from host Alex Marlow, but if you are craving one, you can listen to it on the SiriusXM app. Alex spends a lot of time with Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary candidate Kathy Barnette this morning. She’s the outsider candidate who has had a meteoric rise, but not without controversy. Alex covers it all with her. She doesn’t directly answer all of his questions, but she does break news in the instances when she does. Then, Alex speaks to another Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary candidate, David McCormick. He has a wildly different background and demeanor than Barnette, though they apparently have arrived at very similar politics. McCormick comes right at apparent front-runner Dr. Mehmet Oz in his segment and provides a couple of stark contrasts between him and Barnette as well. And while Barnette lacks some polish, she does get the people going. McCormick comes off as more of a consummate professional, but is that even helpful in our current political environment? The voters will decide tomorrow.

