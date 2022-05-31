Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 146: Mystery Massacre Timeline, Woke Sports, Trans Barbie Doll, Guest: Randy Clark Gives Essential Uvalde Details

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with some personal thoughts before launching into headlines. Of course, he gives you the latest details about what we know – but more interestingly, what we don’t know – about the mass murder in Uvalde, Texas. The gun control debate is raging, but will it go anywhere? Alex gives you the information, then offers his take. Plus, he has a round-up of other big news from over the weekend – from soaring consumer prices, to the rapid “wokeification” of professional sports, to Barbie’s full embrace of the trans-hysteria, and more. Our guest today is Randy Clark of our Breitbart Texas bureau. Randy is not only one of the best reporters around on all things Texas, he also has over three decades of law enforcement experience, particularly with the U.S. Border Patrol. He clarifies many details about the Uvalde school shooting. Our caller of the day is Pete in Massachusetts. This was a particularly strong call because it incorporates two of our favorite elements of a good call: first, Pete, who is a cop, shares his expertise and personal thoughts on Uvalde. And then, he has a thoughtful disagreement with Alex on how to deal with the increased politicization of the pro sports world.

