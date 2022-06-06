Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 150: D-Day, January 6th, and Gun Crimes Guest: Patrick K. O’Donnell, Military Combat Historian

Filling in for host Alex Marlow, Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson opens today’s show with a list of headlines from Joe Biden’s America: gas prices have hit a new record high of $4.86 a gallon (and that’s cheap compared to California’s $6.30 average), American’s are donating blood to cope with rising inflation, parents are waiting hours to receive baby formula, crime continues to cripple our cities, and the average voters is mad as hell. So, of course, the corporate media is focused on January 6. Jerome discusses the Democrats’ planned primetime January 6 hearings kicking off this week, former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro’s FBI arrest, the gun crimes that sports and entertainment elites don’t want to talk about, and more.

In honor of D-Day, our guest is Patrick K. O’Donnell, an author and military combat historian who has spent 25 years interviewing and writing about American veterans from World War I to the Iraq War. He discusses the significance of the Allied invasion of Normandy on D-Day in turning the tide of World War II.

