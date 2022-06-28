Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 165: Epic Religious Liberty Win, Disastrous Border Fail; Guests: NFL’s Jack Brewer, Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with an update on the massive Supreme Court victory for religious liberty and on the shockingly awful news about the 48 migrants who were found dead in an abandoned tractor-trailer at our southern border.

Then, Alex offers a quick update on the left’s pathetic efforts to save face in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. They continue to have a difficult time providing cogent and unifying arguments that will persuade people to their side. This leads into Alex’s “woke update” for today about a man who isn’t merely beating women in a female skateboarding competition —he’s beating female children, aka girls.

Alex also gives a quick economic update on the latest data showing that Americans are feeling incredibly insecure about key elements of their personal finances. And finally, NBC is putting together a star-studded night to raise money for Ukraine. Alex has all the details.

We have two guests today. First is former NFL player Jack Brewer who is an advocate for faith and family values and has made a major effort to help fatherless youths. Then Alex speaks to Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts who wants to move the legendary D.C. think tank in an “America First” direction.

