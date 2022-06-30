Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 167: January 6 Clown Committee’s Credibility Crisis; Guest: Top Pro-Life Activist Marjorie Dannenfelser

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with even more evidence that the third-hand January 6 Committee testimony from a former junior White House staffer is full of b.s. The new details make the anti-Trump show trial seem downright silly. Yet, that hasn’t stopped the establishment press from indulging in Cassidy Hutchinson theater. Alex explains it all. Also in the opening, Alex breaks down just how many abortions will actually be blocked in a post-Roe America. It’s fewer than you think. Then, Alex launches into more bad economic news, a slate of interesting tech stories including Elon Musk’s surprise hiatus from Twitter, and then his “Woke Update,” which includes irrefutable evidence that the trans hysteria is somehow still ramping up and our children are more vulnerable than ever. Our guest today is Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser. She runs one of the most important pro-life groups in the U.S. Marjorie takes a victory lap on the Dobbs decision’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and then lays out where the culture wars go from here. And finally, we have our caller of the day.

