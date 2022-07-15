Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 177: Study Explains Biden Administration’s Economic Incompetence; Guest: Stephen Moore

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s Breitbart News Daily podcast with a preview of the likely pointless summit President Biden is holding in Saudi Arabia. Then, Alex delves into the latest frightening inflation data, the prospect of a global food shortage, and the possibility of the Monkeypox getting out of control before the Biden administration comes up with a coherent policy on it. Alex also reports on Massachusetts Sen. Liz Warren’s latest abortion hysteria, another crime story involving a man who recently had a beard but now thinks he’s a woman, the renewed push for mask mandates, and why New York City stinks both literally and figuratively. Our guest today is economist Stephen Moore, who conducted a study revealing that only 62 percent of the Biden administration officials who handle economic policy have actual business experience.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

