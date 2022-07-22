Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 181: Biden Has COVID, Zeldin Attacked and Attacker Set Free, Guest: Rep. Greg Steube on Dems’ Gun Ban

Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, begins today’s Breitbart News Daily podcast with the news that President Joe Biden finally got something positive from his presidency – a positive coronavirus test result. The guy who campaigned for president on a promise to shut down the virus now has the virus, despite being quadruple vaxxed. The White House response to basic questions about how Biden got Covid is shocking. Then, Jerome discusses the latest incident of left-wing political. A deranged man was taken down while attempting to attack Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin at a campaign event for his New York gubernatorial race. Zeldin’s opponent, Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, encouraged her supporters to attend the event. Also in Jerome’s monologue: Border Patrol chiefs are being abandoned by the Biden White House, the left-wing news media is finally reporting on Biden’s many failures, and Jerome calls b.s. on Van Jones’ attempt to speak on behalf of Black Americans struggling in Biden’s economy. Our guest today is Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL), who discusses the Democrats pushing yet another gun ban through the House and how the “assault weapons” ban bill—which is dead on arrival in the Senate—is nothing more than an empty virtue signal to the Democrats’ disaffected base. Rep. Steube also offers details on how a new GOP-led Congress will defund the Democrats’ open borders agenda and how we could see primetime impeachment hearings for DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if Republicans retake Congress in November’s elections.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

