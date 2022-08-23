Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 202: Is Dr. Doom Doomed?! Texas A.G. Ken Paxton Explains Busing Brilliance

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with an epic rant on the announcement of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s retirement, which is set to begin early, thank God. It’s a full-blown celebration on the show. Alex recounts many—but certainly not all—of Fauci’s worst moments. Also in Alex’s monologue: a pretty scary “Woke Update,” a slate of immigration stories, and a throwdown on the media for celebrating a Catholic priest who, according to establishment media reports, protected child sex predators. Why would the media do this? Why else? He was woke! Our guest today is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Alex opens their discussion by asking Paxton if he thinks the FBI will ever release information indicating that they didn’t actually get the Bad Orange Man with the Mar-a-Lago raid. Then, Paxton discusses the genius move to bus illegal aliens from Texas throughout the country. He also relays some horrifying fentanyl data. Finally, he and Alex discuss the news that Texas is bringing back “In God We Trust” to the classroom.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.