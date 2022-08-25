Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 204: Don’t Call It ‘Debt Forgiveness,’ Guest: John Carney on the Coming Global Recession

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with an analysis of President Joe Biden’s plan to “forgive student debt.” But that’s not what he’s doing, is he? He’s transferring debt to people who didn’t go to college or have already paid down their loans. This should offend everyone, and Alex explains why. Alex then recaps his appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” where he discussed the forthcoming global recession and expands on those comments. He covers a slate of other headlines, including Joe Biden flashing a hand symbol associated with the “white power” movement. Our guest today is Breitbart Economics Editor and author of the Breitbart Business Digest John Carney. He breaks down Joe Biden’s student loan move, California’s plan to ban the internal combustion engine, the globalists’ plan for all of us to eat bugs, and much more.

