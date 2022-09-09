Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 214: Send Her Victorious, RIP QEII, Guest: Breitbart London Bureau Chief Oliver Lane

Host Alex Marlow has a truncated monologue on today’s podcast, but he does cover the Las Vegas journalist who was possibly murdered by a Democrat politician. Seems like a big deal, especially when Democrats keep acting like we’re headed for a civil war. The zombie media cartel bill (JCPA) is dead (and hopefully it will stay dead), Steve Bannon was handcuffed in New York, and California continues to embarrass itself when it comes to energy. Then, we speak to Breitbart London Bureau Chief Oliver Lane about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, her legacy, why the monarchy in the United Kingdom has been a good thing (especially under her reign), and what the future holds.

