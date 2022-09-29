Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 228: How to Date MAGA with John McEntee

On today’s Breitbart News Daily podcast, host Alex Marlow opens with the media praying that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fails in his leadership during the Hurricane Ian, even if human beings suffer. The MSM is also still melting down over Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and so is China. We have no major updates on the explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines. Was it Russia sabotaging itself to win a PR victory at home? Biden, who might be a medium, attempted to make contact with a dead former congresswoman. He failed. Dr. Oz has caught John Fetterman in the polls. Alex has a great woke update including the Library of Congress allowing a body positivity activist – read: morbidly obese person – to play a priceless flute. Our guest today is John McEntee, the former director of the White House presidential personnel office and the founder and CEO of The Right Stuff, a dating app for conservatives which launches today. He built a reputation for being one of the enforcers of MAGA in the latter days of the Trump presidency.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.