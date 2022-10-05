Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 232: Herschel Walker Scandal Backfires on Dems? Guest: John Carney on Fed Incompetence, Oil Prices Set to Spike

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s episode with the news that Elon Musk is finally going to buy Twitter, probably. It looks like he’s doing so in order to avoid more court battles, though that’s not a guarantee either. Next, Alex discusses the political scandals of Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker as well as his opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), who is not a good guy. Will the GOP abandon their nominee? Probably not actually. But will enough Republican voters ditch the former Heisman winner and concede that Senate seat to a socialist? Maybe. Stranger things have happened. Our national debt has hit $31 trillion for the first time, even as we send more money to Ukraine. A record number of criminals are crossing the southern border into our country. And the Duchess of Sussex (aka Meghan Markle) is trying to cancel 20-year-old movies. What year is this, 2018? And Google is trying to manipulate yet another election. We have a long interview today with Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney. We get his take on Musk buying Twitter and what that means for the stock market. Then, we discuss OPEC+ deciding to reduce oil production, the tanking housing market, the looming (current?) recession, and whether the Fed has any idea what it’s doing.

