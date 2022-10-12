Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 237: IMF: ‘The Worst Is Yet to Come’; Guest: Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with a fairly deep analysis of the world economy. Yesterday, the International Monetary Fund said that “the worst is yet to come.” Then, Alex has audio of President Joe Biden’s interview yesterday on CNN. Biden is either clueless about how Americans are feeling right now, or he is lying to us, or maybe a little of both. He was even less coherent than usual, but he comes off as Cicero compared to John Fetterman. It is increasingly clear that Pennsylvania’s Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate is mentally incapacitated, and Alex gives you the evidence from Fetterman’s interview yesterday with NBC Nightly News correspondent Dasha Burns. Our guest today is Arizona’s Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. He is one of the stars of the new “Border Battle” series that our friends at TPUSA have put out on SalemNOW. The interview is semi-horrifying, but that doesn’t make it any less important.

