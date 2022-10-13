Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 238: Free Speech on the Precipice, Biden’s Stolen Valor; Guest: NY’s Lee Zeldin on the Shooting at His House

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with two major developments in cancel culture. First, a jury ruled that Alex Jones must pay $1 billion because he said some horrible things after the Sandy Hook school massacre. You might think he’s a genius or a scumbag or both, but this does mark an existential threat to free speech, and Alex explains why. Then, Kanye West made some anti-Semitic comments recently—seriously, how else can you describe saying you’re “going death con 3 on Jewish people”?—but now he’s getting de-banked. This is another disturbing sign of horrible things likely to come. Plus, President Joe Biden has stolen valor by falsely claiming his son Beau was killed in Iraq, and details have emerged that Biden asked the Saudis to interfere in the 2022 midterms by delaying an OPEC+ decision to reduce oil production. He should be impeached and removed from office. Alex also hits on more political news and a shocking revelation about Deep State corruption. Today is a special occasion in the Marlow household. It’s Alex’s tenth wedding anniversary! He concludes his monologue with a brief ode to Mrs. Dr. Marlow and the institution of marriage itself. Our guest today is New York Republican gubernatorial nominee Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who gives us the latest details on the shooting outside his house last weekend and the state of his race to unseat far-left Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul. Finally, you can now get your DVD of My Son Hunter at MySonHunter.com!

