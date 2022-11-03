Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 254: Desperate Brandon: Biden’s Divisive Midterm Message; Guest: Sen. Tom Cotton on How the Democrats Make Us Less Safe

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with an in-depth analysis of President Joe Biden’s speech on democracy. He believes our country is under attack from MAGA based on the violent actions of one illegal alien nudist hippie from Berkeley. The speech gives you a good sense of where the Democrats’ heads are heading into the election. Then, Alex runs through the headlines, including Elon Musk meeting a bunch of left-wing radicals (and no conservatives) about combatting hate speech on Twitter. Our guest today is Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), who discusses his new Only the Strong: Reversing the Left’s Plot to Sabotage American Power. It is a scholarly work detailing the history of Democrat foreign policy failings over the last 100 years, and it includes insights into how the American left has made us much less safe over that time and what we need to do to correct course.

