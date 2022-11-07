Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 256: Trump Mocks DeSantis; Plus Candidate Bonanza with Leora Levy, Tom Barrett, Wesley Hunt

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with begin with Donald Trump’s mockery of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) just days before the midterm elections. Is President Trump sending his best? Alex breaks it down. Then Alex covers the weekend’s political developments and plays some disturbing audio from Pennsylvania Democrat Senate nominee John Fetterman. We have three candidates for you on today’s podcast. Leora Levy, Republican nominee for Senate in Connecticut, is up first. She’s a long shot to defeat Democrat incumbent Sen. Dick Blumenthal, but the polls are way too close for comfort for Democrats. Next up is Tom Barrett, the Republican nominee for Congress in Michigan’s 7th district who is running neck-and-neck with Democrat star Elissa Slotkin. And then, Wesley Hunt, the Republican nominee in Texas’ new 38th Congressional district, who is running way ahead in his race. They’re all strong candidates, but don’t take our word for it—let’s hear what they have to say!

