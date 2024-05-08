Barron Trump Chosen to Be Florida Delegate at Republican National Convention

Former President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, was chosen to serve as Florida delegate at the Republican National Convention this summer.

Barron Trump was among the people picked by the Florida Republican Party to serve as an at-large delegate for the convention set to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July, according to Politico.

Also included in the list were Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and former Fox News commentator Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Boulos, and her husband, Michael Boulos, will also serve as at-large delegates for the Florida Republican Party.

Ivanka Trump, Trump’s daughter, and her husband, Jared Kushner, who both played an important role in Trump’s campaign and in his administration, have since stepped out of the limelight. Both have said they will not be returning to the White House if Trump is elected again.

“We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention,” Evan Power, the Chairman of the Florida Republican Party said in a statement.

As of May 8, Trump is leading President Joe Biden in Florida with 46.6 percent, while Biden has 36.8 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Trump’s business records trial allowed Trump to have May 17 off for Barron Trump’s graduation from high school.

The younger Trump, who turned 18 in March, reportedly has political aspirations, a source told the DailyMail.

“Barron is handsome, tall – taller even than his father – and very knowledgeable for someone his age,” the source told the outlet. “He’s also far more politically interested than people realize.”