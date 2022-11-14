Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 261: Dems Take Senate, GOP Has Slight House Lead, Plus Guest Corey Simon on His Move from NFL to FL State Senate

Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, opens with the news that the Democrats have retained control of the U.S. Senate. There are still some 19 House seats that have yet to be called, and there are still more midterm election questions than answers. Jerome unpacks all of this and much more. Our guest today is Corey Simon, the former Philadelphia Eagles great and now State Senator-elect for Florida’s Senate District 3. Corey defeated a longtime Democrat incumbent to become the first Republican to represent Florida’s Leon County in the state senate since Reconstruction.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

